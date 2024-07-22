Here's Which State Grows The Most Peaches (It's Not Where You Think)

If you love peaches, you're not alone. Historians say that a love for the fruit goes back around 3,000 years when they were a favorite among China's ruling elite. They were carried to the New World on Christopher Columbus's journey, and when settlers began putting down roots in California in earnest, they found that these fruits — native to Asia — were already there. So, how'd that happen?

Peach trees were first planted on the West Coast by Spanish missionaries, and by 1792, they were well established in California missions. They also got a boost from a Russian explorer named K.T. Khlebnikov, who was a representative of the Russian-American Company and whose journals still provide some of the best information on early 19th-century Russian interests in the U.S. He's also one of the people who planted peach trees in California, which ended up being harvested in the 1820s.

Historically, California has been pretty perfect for peaches. It has the ideal climate and rich soils that have supported the peach-growing industry for well over two centuries and, while it's still leading the country in peach production, its long history allows for a unique insight into climate change. Heat and drought were taking their toll, with problems compounded by economic factors. But, while tonnage may be down, California is still leading the way.