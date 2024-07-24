Review: Zaxby's Retail Zax Sauces Are Exactly What We've Been Missing

Childhood buddies Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley were inspired by the chicken fingers-only chain Guthrie's to open their own crunchy clucky concept in 1990 called ZAX. The burgeoning chain eventually was renamed Zaxby's, but the previous name now headlines its famous dipping condiment — Zax Sauce. Today, there are 15 sauces on Zaxby's in store roster. This summer, Zaxby's picked three of them — the signature Zax Sauce, Spicy Zax Sauce, and its Tongue Torch Sauce, and are now allowing them to blossom beyond the store's doors. With a little help from the manufacturer Litehouse, the three new sauces are landing on grocery store shelves this summer, and can now be enjoyed in the comfort of one's own home.

Living in the northeastern part of the United States, I have never had the pleasure of walking into a Zaxby's myself. Therefore, my fingers haven't touched one of its Chicken Fingerz, and experienced what they taste like dipped in one of those three aforementioned sauces. The fine folks over at Zaxby's helped to correct this oversight by sending a bottle each of the three retail sauces to me for a sample tasting. The following chew and review is based on taste, flavor, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.