Your Macaroni Salad Is Missing One Briny Addition

All-American macaroni salad is a tried-and-true favorite, whether it's served at a family reunion or at a backyard barbecue with friends. Typically made with elbow pasta, diced veggies, and tossed in a mayo-based dressing, macaroni salad is usually served cold. Savory, sweet, and delicious, this dish has the ability to make you salivate just at the thought of it. But the next time you go to make a batch of macaroni salad, you might want to consider one crunchy, tangy addition: diced pickles.

Whether you're a pickle aficionado or not, this twist on macaroni salad is a game changer anyone can get behind. Depending on what kind of pickles you choose, adding this briny ingredient can give your macaroni salad herby, garlicky, or spicy notes (depending on the type you choose) and create a zingy side dish for summertime meals. Pickles can also help with cutting through rich mayo-based dressing, lightening what could otherwise be a heavy dish and giving your pasta salad balance.