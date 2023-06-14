Dill Pickle Pasta Salad Is The Zingy Side Dish For Summertime Meals
No summer barbecue is complete without a big bowl of pasta salad, and pickle lovers would argue that a jar of dills belongs on the picnic table as well. There are probably a million different recipes for pasta salad out there, but you don't really need one if you want to make a pickle lover's dream side. If you love pasta salad as much as you love pickles, try making a quick, cool salad using some of your favorite pickles, a fun pasta shape, fresh dill, and some dressing. For a little extra protein, you can also add some cheese.
Dill pickle pasta salad is perfect alongside anything that you'd normally serve with pickles this summer, be it burgers and hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, or barbecued brisket. It's also pretty darn good all on its own and will make a great lunch the next day — if there are any leftovers. Make a double batch of it just to be on the safe side. The ingredients are cheap (you probably already have them), it takes only a few minutes to prep and mix, and everyone is going to love it.
Ingredients
The great thing about making dill pickle pasta salad is that chances are you already have all or most of the items already in the refrigerator and pantry. After all, pasta salad is a great way to use up some ingredients you already own. You can also make your pasta salad as DIY as you want; you can use your own homemade pickles and even some fresh pasta. Or, you can go the quick-and-easy route and boil up store-bought pasta, cut up pre-made pickles, and even choose a creamy salad dressing from the grocery store. Whatever level of craft you want to put into the salad, you will need a few basic ingredients: pasta, dill pickles, fresh dill, dressing, and salt and pepper. Cheese cubes are also optional.
Choose a pasta shape that can easily be eaten with a fork and will also hold some dressing and flavor, like farfalle, rotini, orecchiette, and cavatappi. You could also use pre-made tortellini for a fun twist. Any jar of your favorite dill pickles will work, but something really garlicky and snappy is the best choice. If you like your pasta salad with a little heat, go ahead and use some spicy dills. For cheese, use anything that works well in other pasta salads, like cheddar, provolone, feta, or fresh mozzarella.
Dressing and mixing
To assemble your salad, cut up the pickles into half-inch cubes and chop a few tablespoons of fresh dill. Toss everything in a bowl with the cubed cheese and pasta.
For the dressing, just add a cup of mayonnaise and half a cup of sour cream or Greek yogurt to a jar of leftover pickle juice and shake it up. You don't need to add herbs or spices, as the pickle juice already has them. You can also mix a cup or so of a store-bought creamy dressing with pickle juice. Ranch, green goddess, and creamy Greek are all good choices. If you've still got lots of pickles in the jar, you can also pour out a little juice and mix your ingredients with a bowl and whisk.
Once you have the dressing ready, dump it into the bowl with the pasta, chopped pickles, cheese, and dill and stir it up, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Pickle juice has a lot of sodium, so be sure to try a bite of the salad with the dressing in it before you add any extra salt. Once you've got everything assembled, go ahead and serve it up right away, or you can store it in the fridge overnight to let the flavors meld a little. Enjoy your pasta salad with a tangy pickle cocktail for an extra pickle-icous experience.