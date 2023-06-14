Dill Pickle Pasta Salad Is The Zingy Side Dish For Summertime Meals

No summer barbecue is complete without a big bowl of pasta salad, and pickle lovers would argue that a jar of dills belongs on the picnic table as well. There are probably a million different recipes for pasta salad out there, but you don't really need one if you want to make a pickle lover's dream side. If you love pasta salad as much as you love pickles, try making a quick, cool salad using some of your favorite pickles, a fun pasta shape, fresh dill, and some dressing. For a little extra protein, you can also add some cheese.

Dill pickle pasta salad is perfect alongside anything that you'd normally serve with pickles this summer, be it burgers and hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, or barbecued brisket. It's also pretty darn good all on its own and will make a great lunch the next day — if there are any leftovers. Make a double batch of it just to be on the safe side. The ingredients are cheap (you probably already have them), it takes only a few minutes to prep and mix, and everyone is going to love it.