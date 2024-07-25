Molly Baz's 2-Ingredient Cereal Upgrade Is Low-Key Genius
Many people probably take breakfast cereal for granted. Given that it's something we've grown up with as an everyday grocery store staple, it might not feel like anything special. But that may be because there hasn't been much effort invested into examining or revisiting the standard preparation. To take one bowl plus one serving of cereal and add a measure of milk is pretty much an unchallenged equation when it comes to our morning fix.
But thanks to New York Times bestselling cookbook author Molly Baz, we finally have an upgrade for the classic — and it only requires two extra ingredients that cost next to nothing but are almost always on hand. Baz's additions are no more than a simple sprinkle of salt and your daily, run-of-the-mill, straight-from-the-freezer ice cubes.
If you're reading this and still don't see how these ingredients could be a game changer, just wait until you taste the result. These additions are subtle but make a major difference and have the potential to forever alter the way you make this part of your complete breakfast.
A breakfast breakthrough
Once you've tasted your cereal with ice and salt, you may wonder why we haven't been doing this all along — especially when you consider that there's some very sound and simple logic for why they work in this capacity. Warm milk may be a great bedtime treat, but there's science to back up the fact that a little bit of a chill enhances the liquid's natural sweetness. Likewise, scientific explanations for why salt makes your sweet treats extra tasty have been proven with everything from sea salt caramel to salted cookies, brownies, and beyond. So, why not apply those same principles to your sweet cereal?
In an Instagram video, Molly Baz demonstrates her technique with standard freezer-made ice cubes, as well as a generous sprinkle of fine table salt. Other adopters of this breakfast twist suggest kosher salt, but a flaky option might be nice if you like a little texture, too. In terms of ice, the larger your cubes, the more slowly they'll melt, so if you want to experience the temperature drop but are concerned about the dilution of your milk, steer clear of smaller versions.
To assemble, simply make your cereal the same way you always do, using your preferred ratio of liquid to solid. Then drop in your ice, add your salt to taste (starting with a sprinkle and increasing as needed), stir it all together, and dive in.
Selecting your cereal
Molly Baz seems partial to Special K, but when making the cereal selection for your upgraded morning meal, follow your nose (and appetite), and you likely won't be disappointed — just take inventory of the ultimate ranking of 16 popular cereals in the U.S. if you need inspiration. Given that salt plays off of sweetness, you can lean into the more "kid-friendly" variants like Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms, or Trix. But thanks to the fact that grains like corn, rice, oats, and wheat contain natural sugars (evidenced by the fact that many are used to create sweeteners like syrups), you can expect some flavor amplification in more "grown-up" options, too (try this with your Wheaties, which had the first broadcast jingle in history, and you might be singing a new tune, too).
You can also play with milk alternatives, which have varying levels of sweetness (both natural and added) and their own flavor profiles. Vanilla almond milk with Honey Bunches of Oats doubles down on nuttiness, while oat milk's lightly toasty flavor could give a complementary boost to your bowl of Waffle Crisp.
Flavored salts are also a way to add dimension. Lemon-infused salt can make a tasty addition to the lightly sweet Corn Flakes, while espresso salt may be an ideal complement to a spicy-sweet Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Whether you choose to keep it simple or get experimental, this two-ingredient suggestion from Baz will make every bowl exciting for cereal lovers of all ages.