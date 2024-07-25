Molly Baz's 2-Ingredient Cereal Upgrade Is Low-Key Genius

Many people probably take breakfast cereal for granted. Given that it's something we've grown up with as an everyday grocery store staple, it might not feel like anything special. But that may be because there hasn't been much effort invested into examining or revisiting the standard preparation. To take one bowl plus one serving of cereal and add a measure of milk is pretty much an unchallenged equation when it comes to our morning fix.

But thanks to New York Times bestselling cookbook author Molly Baz, we finally have an upgrade for the classic — and it only requires two extra ingredients that cost next to nothing but are almost always on hand. Baz's additions are no more than a simple sprinkle of salt and your daily, run-of-the-mill, straight-from-the-freezer ice cubes.

If you're reading this and still don't see how these ingredients could be a game changer, just wait until you taste the result. These additions are subtle but make a major difference and have the potential to forever alter the way you make this part of your complete breakfast.