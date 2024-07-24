Review: Turkey Hill's Barbie Ice Cream Flavors Have No Kenergy

Barbie is turning 65, and this milestone needs to be celebrated. For this grand anniversary, Mattel and the popular Turkey Hill brand teamed up to bring us all a special treat before summer ends: two Barbie-inspired ice cream flavors to cool us off and give us a little Barbie joy.

For many, Barbie was (and still is) an icon. She's been everything from an astronaut to a mermaid to a chef and even a pioneer woman. With Barbie, you really could do it all. From playing with various outfits and decorating her Dreamhouse to cruising around in her corvette, the possibilities within the realm of imagination were endless. In 2023, a new wave of Barbie fans entered the chat with the release of the epic "Barbie" movie that, if you haven't seen it yet, was true cinematic perfection.

I had the chance to try the new Frosted Cupcake and Strawberry Marshmallow flavors to see if they're equally as iconic. Does the Barbie name shine through these epic creations? Let's find out.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.