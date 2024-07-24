The Food Safety Tip To Remember Before Baking With An Egg Wash

When you want to create a gorgeous shine on baked goods or rest assured that various parts of your pastry remain stuck together, egg washes are just the thing. However, using raw egg in recipes can potentially lead to food safety issues when it comes to pastry brushes, which are the go-to tool for applying it. Accordingly, you must be diligent about cleaning your brush after dunking it in a raw egg mixture.

It's a great technique to keep in your cooking arsenal (just consider how the egg wash hack can elevate frozen dinner rolls), but remember that raw eggs can carry some nasty germs. According to FoodSafety.gov, Salmonella can be found on the interior and exterior of eggs, and these bacteria are associated with unpleasant symptoms like stomach cramping and fever. Proper cooking eliminates bacteria, but pastry brushes containing raw egg can also harbor germs. With thorough cleaning, you can remove egg residue from brushes and significantly decrease your risk of foodborne illness.