The Egg Wash Hack To Elevate Frozen Dinner Rolls

It would be nice if we all had time to cook everything from scratch for every meal, but when life gets in the way, there are plenty of perfectly good pre-made foods out there that you can pass off as your own while skipping the heavy prep. On those busy nights, give yourself permission to eat a few from-scratch foods mixed with some pre-made items, like serving a frozen lasagna with a fresh-made salad, or doctoring up a box of macaroni and cheese with shredded rotisserie chicken and frozen veggies. Bread freezes especially well, and partially-baked or unbaked store-bought frozen dinner rolls are an easy way to get fresh bread on the table in a snap. It's also easy to take your frozen dinner rolls to the next level if you want to be a little fancy — all you need is an egg and some (optional) spices.

Frozen rolls are great for weeknights because you can take out only as many as you need for one dinner while keeping the rest frozen until later, which cuts down on food waste. Next time you're reaching into the freezer for a couple of rolls, grab an egg out of the refrigerator at the same time and make an egg wash.