The Air Fryer Is A Game Changer For Mastering Reverse Seared Steak

Nothing beats a tender and juicy steak with a crisp and flavorful crust. Yet, how many at-home chefs regularly achieve perfectly cooked meat every time steak is on the menu? Depending on several factors like the size of your steak, method of preparation, and cooking time, producing a perfectly charred, evenly cooked steak is often considered a challenging feat. However, by learning how to reverse sear steak with the help of your air fryer, you're one step closer to enjoying steak hassle-free. If you love meat but don't know how to reverse sear steak, this two-step method typically requires cooking beef in a low-tempered oven followed by searing portions in a hot skillet. However, who's to say you can't bypass the oven and use your air fryer to take care of this first crucial step?

Since its inception in 2010, the air fryer has quickly become the trendy appliance of choice and for good reason. With the use of high heat through a convection fan, you can cook everyday fare in a shortened amount of time, imparting a crispy exterior to foods. The best part about using your air fryer to cook steak is that this handy appliance preheats in flash. To reverse-sear steak in your air fryer, all you need are a couple of thick steaks, your desired seasoning, and a preheated air fryer set to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.