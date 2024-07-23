This Canned Fish Is Completely Underrated For Breakfast

Breakfast means different things to different people. For some, it means taking the time to make a batch of chocolate cake waffles or a classic eggs benedict on a slow weekend morning while skipping it every other day of the week. And we get it. Weekday mornings are hard, and an extra five minutes of sleep often seems like a fair trade to make in exchange for giving up a good breakfast. But breakfast doesn't have to be complicated.

There are a number of canned foods that you should definitely be taking advantage of when it comes to making a quick breakfast that you're actually going to love to eat. One of our absolute favorites is one that you might not even think of when it comes to this important meal, and that's canned salmon.

Even though salmon is one of the main ingredients in longtime breakfast favorite bagels and lox, canned salmon doesn't really get the same kind of love as the fresh variety — and that's a shame. It isn't just easy to use, but it's also affordable and perfect for keeping stocked in the pantry. If you do your research, you'll find that many family-owned canned salmon companies, like Drifters Fish, go above and beyond to make sure their product is of the highest quality. Add in the fact that recent scientific research has revealed some fascinating things about why you should be eating breakfast, and it turns out that canned salmon is an all-around win.