KIND Snacks Is Focusing On Sustainable Almond Farming With Its New Initiative

Sustainability has long been an overlooked quality in the snack world. Single-use plastic wrappers, ingredients pumped full of GMOs. Most consumers weren't even thinking of the impact their favorite snack had on the environment until the pandemic gave us all time to reflect on our purchasing habits. Now, consumers and brands alike are working to refocus their vision on a more sustainable future.

One of the many healthy and sustainable snack brands giving rise to an environmentally conscious future is KIND Snacks. The brand has been on the market since 2004 and offers more than 80 snack options to its customers–from its indulgent caramel almond & sea salt bars to refreshing fruit bites. (And who can forget its limited-edition cashew & ginger spice bar?)

While the brand has always made it a mission to include whole ingredients in its food, minus all the artificial bits, it's also always had a huge focus on sustainability. For just one example, KIND Snacks pledged last year to source all of its almonds from bee-friendly farms by 2025. The pledge requires the brand to source from certified bee-friendly farms, ensures farmers reserve land for pollinators to build habitats, and eliminates the use of some harmful pesticides. Now, KIND is taking its initiative a step further by focusing even more of its resources on sustainable almond farming.