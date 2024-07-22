Tyler Florence's Unexpected Trick For Perfectly Roasted Marshmallows
Roasting marshmallows on a campfire is a time-honored tradition, especially if you are making the classic outdoors favorite, s'mores. As well suited to a backyard cookout as it is a summer soiree sitting around a firepit, this sweet treat brings out all the nostalgic vibes of childhood. It doesn't get much better than roasted marshmallows and a few squares from a Hershey chocolate bar sandwiched between two graham crackers, right? But, if you want an even toast or a lovely scorch for your store-bought or homemade marshmallows, you might want to follow celebrity chef Tyler Florence's lead.
According to Food & Wine, Florence leaves the marshmallows out on the countertop overnight, uncovered, at room temperature. As he explained, "[This] dries the marshmallow out so it cooks more evenly and gets crispier without the tendency to burn as quickly." Allowing your marshmallows to sit out in this manner will reduce the amount of moisture they contain; and as with anything you roast, the less moisture, the quicker it will roast.
How to achieve greater caramelization on your marshmallows
When making your classic s'mores, why does it matter if your marshmallows are dried out? Believe it or not, allowing your marshmallows to lose their moisture before they roast will not only improve their texture, making them crispier, but it will also improve their taste. Dried marshmallows will toast perfectly, giving you the greatest caramelization, bringing out all those sweet vanilla and caramel flavors of this fluffy, pillowy sweet. But this can only happen when you get the even roast Tyler Florence touts with his dried marshmallow approach.
Some of you, however, may like to stick your marshmallows on roasting skewers and jab them into the flames so they catch on fire, giving you a beautiful, tasty, charred exterior and gooey interior. Even so, you will find that if they are dried marshmallows, they will produce a better overall flavor. But, as they become swollen under the heat of the fire without that moisture, they will also burn quicker, so be vigilant.
How to store marshmallows
With crispier marshmallows and enhanced, caramelized flavor, your s'mores will become epic — the stuff of legends and lore, which is exactly what you want when you are circled around a campfire. However, while leaving marshmallows out overnight to dry a little for s'mores is a good idea, it is not a good idea to store them in this manner for future use. In fact, you will likely be disappointed if you do.
Marshmallows, at their most basic, are made with water, gelatin, and corn syrup. An opened bag of marshmallows can quickly become sticky and globby. That is because fluctuations in humidity in your kitchen create moisture that can degrade their taste and texture. So, make certain you close that bag after you open it and store it in a cool, dry spot in your pantry. That way, your marshmallows are s'mores-ready the next time you gather around the campfire with friends or family.