Tyler Florence's Unexpected Trick For Perfectly Roasted Marshmallows

Roasting marshmallows on a campfire is a time-honored tradition, especially if you are making the classic outdoors favorite, s'mores. As well suited to a backyard cookout as it is a summer soiree sitting around a firepit, this sweet treat brings out all the nostalgic vibes of childhood. It doesn't get much better than roasted marshmallows and a few squares from a Hershey chocolate bar sandwiched between two graham crackers, right? But, if you want an even toast or a lovely scorch for your store-bought or homemade marshmallows, you might want to follow celebrity chef Tyler Florence's lead.

According to Food & Wine, Florence leaves the marshmallows out on the countertop overnight, uncovered, at room temperature. As he explained, "[This] dries the marshmallow out so it cooks more evenly and gets crispier without the tendency to burn as quickly." Allowing your marshmallows to sit out in this manner will reduce the amount of moisture they contain; and as with anything you roast, the less moisture, the quicker it will roast.