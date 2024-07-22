Why Orange Juice Is A Must-Have In Your Classic Seafood Boil

Seafood boils are a Cajun staple with a broad range of flavors. Whether it's a Southern Lowcountry seafood boil, a Cajun-style New Orleans shrimp boil, or a New England clam boil, it's always a welcome inclusion to a large gathering. For the uninitiated, a seafood boil is a complex dish boiled, hence the name, in a large pot with a medley of vegetables and sausage. What the seafood boil is cooked with can significantly impact its flavor. When boiling with andouille, mushrooms, beer, onions, potatoes, and seasoning, the seafood takes on a flavorful aroma further enhanced by sauces and spice.

While not a common inclusion, orange juice is a must-have addition to taking a classic seafood boil to the next level. Oranges were already sometimes used in the dish, but one TikToker took this inclusion one step further by cooking his seafood boil in orange juice. While water and beer are the most common bases, this addition proves that a seafood boil is one of the many unexpected ways to use orange juice in the kitchen. The acid of the orange juice pairs with the seafood's flavor and provides a counterbalance for the kick the spices provide, making it a must-add to any seafood boil.