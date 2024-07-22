Why Orange Juice Is A Must-Have In Your Classic Seafood Boil
Seafood boils are a Cajun staple with a broad range of flavors. Whether it's a Southern Lowcountry seafood boil, a Cajun-style New Orleans shrimp boil, or a New England clam boil, it's always a welcome inclusion to a large gathering. For the uninitiated, a seafood boil is a complex dish boiled, hence the name, in a large pot with a medley of vegetables and sausage. What the seafood boil is cooked with can significantly impact its flavor. When boiling with andouille, mushrooms, beer, onions, potatoes, and seasoning, the seafood takes on a flavorful aroma further enhanced by sauces and spice.
While not a common inclusion, orange juice is a must-have addition to taking a classic seafood boil to the next level. Oranges were already sometimes used in the dish, but one TikToker took this inclusion one step further by cooking his seafood boil in orange juice. While water and beer are the most common bases, this addition proves that a seafood boil is one of the many unexpected ways to use orange juice in the kitchen. The acid of the orange juice pairs with the seafood's flavor and provides a counterbalance for the kick the spices provide, making it a must-add to any seafood boil.
What orange juice provides in a seafood boil
Citrus has historically been paired with seafood for a reason. Whether it's providing acidity in summertime ceviche, a tangy zing when served in slices alongside cooked fish, or flavor in a sweet and sour glaze for tilapia, the refreshing and acidic taste of citrus balances out fish's more intense flavors. This is why lemon and orange are often featured in seafood boils. Fish shines with acidity, whether it's citrus juice or vinegar, which some seafood boils include.
In addition to being an excellent match for seafood, orange juice also serves to mellow the many spices in a seafood boil. Capsaicin gives spices their heat, and, as an alkaline, it is neutralized by acid, orange juice included. This makes citrus a key ingredient for taming spicy food. In addition to turning down the heat, acid helps round out a dish by balancing its sweetness and heat, providing brightness and freshness to counteract richness, and acting as a delicious base.
Tips and additions to an orange juice seafood boil
When figuring out what orange juice to use for a seafood boil, though any kind will do, it's best to choose orange juice without pulp to avoid a slimy texture. Store-bought and fresh orange juice both work, but since a large quantity of orange juice is required and the less pulp, the better, store-bought orange juice is the ideal choice.
While a conventional seafood boil is cooked in water or beer, when adding orange juice, beer may not be the best cooking alcohol to include. Consider a pairing that works well with both orange juice and fish, like cider or apple cider vinegar. Though for less tang, a mild distilled cooking liquor such as white or red wine will do the trick; both are occasionally used for seafood boils. As for the seafood boil's seasoning, chiles work great with citrus, as does cilantro, paprika, cumin, and thyme, which provide either heat or freshness to a seafood boil.