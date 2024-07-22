No Cheesecloth, No Problem. Here's What To Use Instead

Cheesecloth may seem like a niche kitchen item that serves a single purpose, but in reality it has many functions and is great to have on hand. Of course, it isn't as common as other kitchen supplies, so what do you do if you need cheesecloth but don't have any? Rest assured, there are plenty of suitable substitutes — many of which you likely already own.

But first, what is cheesecloth exactly? Cheesecloth is a 100% cotton fabric woven into a gauze-like pattern; it's available in thread counts from 10 to 100. Originally designed to separate the whey from the dairy curds in cheesemaking, cheesecloth now is commonly used in the kitchen to strain, store, and sift. When you don't have cheesecloth on hand for straining liquids, there are several substitutes you likely already have in your home. Some of the best alternatives to use instead are scraps of thin fabric, pantyhose, coffee pot filters, and even clean socks. All of these options allow for liquid to strain and can be great to use in a pinch — as long as you know how to use them properly.