Infuse Soup With Herbs By Using A Handy Cheesecloth Sachet

Fresh herbs make everything better, especially long-simmered dishes like stocks, stews, and soups. The flavors they impart can provide that little extra boost, taking a good meal and making it great. The only issue is that once all the flavor has been sapped out of those herbs, there's not often a good way to remove the residual stalks and wilted leaves from the soup. Fishing around with a slotted spoon can take forever, and someone may still end up with a bay leaf in their bowl (which can not only be unappetizing, but dangerous).

Luckily, there's an easy fix to this problem: cheesecloth. Fashioning a sachet, or a sachet d'épices as it's called in French, out of cheesecloth and a little cooking twine is easy and keeps all your herbs in one place. The thin, meshy nature of the cheesecloth allows liquid to flow in and flavor to flow out, letting your herbs steep in the soup like a tea bag in water. Then, when you're finished cooking, just fish out the sachet and throw it away — leaving only flavor and none of the less-than-appetizing parts like woody stems and mushy, overcooked leaves.