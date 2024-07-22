Give Your Hot Dogs Some Fresh Flavor With Bánh Mì Toppings

Bánh mì meat is often marinated or seasoned with flavors including lime, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and five spice. For a spicier bánh mì, marinate the meat in Sriracha. While this method may not be as effective on a hot dog, it's worth considering if you want your meat to have a more bánh mì-inspired flavor. Additionally, consider using a different type of frank for the meat component to make the hot dog more bánh mì-adjacent, such as chicken or nem nuong, which is Vietnamese pork sausage.

Since the bánh mì namesake highlights the sandwich's bread, replacing the classic hot dog bun with the sliced baguette commonly used for bánh mì is worth a try. However, due to a baguette's roughness, consider using a softer hot dog bun replacement like the bao. While this soft bun has Chinese origins, it has since been adopted by Vietnamese cuisine, used in bánh bao, a bánh mì variation using a steamed bun. Keep in mind that these further variations could transform the hot dog into more of a bánh mì eaten in a new way, rather than a frank with bánh mì-flair. When making bánh mì dogs at home, experiment with different toppings and variations to discover what will make that hot dog shine.