The Frozen Breakfast Burrito We'll Buy Over And Over Again

The most important reason why the Jimmy Dean sausage breakfast burrito takes the cake has to do with its ingredients. You'll find whole chunks of sausage and fluffy scrambled egg as opposed to a soggy, liquid mess. Plus, the sausage is packed with flavor. It includes both pork and chicken, which add extra flavor to your dish. You'll get the neutral, savory taste of the chicken, but the pork adds rich, fatty notes that really enhance the overall taste. At the same time, the sausage contains chili powder and other spices to add nuance to the burrito and provide a kick of peppery, spicy flavor.

These burritos also have such a great flavor thanks to the three types of cheese inside. While many burritos just use one kind, Jimmy Dean has mozzarella for rich, creamy flavor and cheddar for a bit of tang. Plus, it features Parmesan, which has a nutty flavor and adds a savory taste. All that cheese also creates a sauce of flavor-packed meltiness.

Speaking of gooeyness, the burrito's texture is yet another reason to pick up a box. While many breakfast burritos turn soggy once heated, Jimmy Dean's manages to maintain a solid texture. The egg stays light and fluffy, and the sausage, though it's pre-cooked, has a soft consistency that doesn't dry out, even in the microwave.