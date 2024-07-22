The Frozen Breakfast Burrito We'll Buy Over And Over Again
The breakfast burrito is a hearty alternative to the classic egg and cheese sandwich, and it's reportedly been around since the 1970s. Since then, this morning meal has become increasingly widespread. You can now find breakfast burritos at McDonald's and other fast food chains, as well as at local brunch joints. You can even find them in the frozen food section of your supermarket.
One of the most beloved breakfast sandwiches out there is from Jimmy Dean, but it's not just the brand's bacon, egg, and cheese English muffins that make our mouths water. Daily Meal taste-tested and rated several brands of frozen breakfast burritos and discovered that Jimmy Dean also hits home in this category. Jimmy Dean's sausage variety is hands-down the best frozen breakfast burrito we tested, featuring scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, and a flour tortilla to hold the whole thing together. Our taste-tester found that this burrito was packed with flavor — plus, it had a great texture that held up well under the microwave cooking method.
Breaking down why Jimmy Dean's breakfast burritos are so good
The most important reason why the Jimmy Dean sausage breakfast burrito takes the cake has to do with its ingredients. You'll find whole chunks of sausage and fluffy scrambled egg as opposed to a soggy, liquid mess. Plus, the sausage is packed with flavor. It includes both pork and chicken, which add extra flavor to your dish. You'll get the neutral, savory taste of the chicken, but the pork adds rich, fatty notes that really enhance the overall taste. At the same time, the sausage contains chili powder and other spices to add nuance to the burrito and provide a kick of peppery, spicy flavor.
These burritos also have such a great flavor thanks to the three types of cheese inside. While many burritos just use one kind, Jimmy Dean has mozzarella for rich, creamy flavor and cheddar for a bit of tang. Plus, it features Parmesan, which has a nutty flavor and adds a savory taste. All that cheese also creates a sauce of flavor-packed meltiness.
Speaking of gooeyness, the burrito's texture is yet another reason to pick up a box. While many breakfast burritos turn soggy once heated, Jimmy Dean's manages to maintain a solid texture. The egg stays light and fluffy, and the sausage, though it's pre-cooked, has a soft consistency that doesn't dry out, even in the microwave.
Making the most of Jimmy Dean's breakfast burritos
While Jimmy Dean's breakfast burritos are definitely worth picking up, there are tips to keep in mind when preparing them. The box's instructions say to heat each burrito for just under a minute and a half in the microwave; however, if you go this route, your breakfast might not get heated all the way through. Our taste-tester found that the burritos needed more time in the microwave than what was listed, so check the heat level in the middle before digging in.
If you like additional flavors in your breakfast burrito but are short on time, instead of making homemade freezer breakfast burritos entirely from scratch, you can simply jazz up your Jimmy Dean sausage burrito. Open it up and add fresh slices of avocado, pickled jalapeño, or black beans. Spoon on some fresh salsa for a bit of zing, or add a dash of hot sauce to bring on the heat.
Something else to keep in mind is that if you're a big eater, you might find these burritos a bit small. Each one weighs in at 119 grams, so you might want to make two if you want to start your day with a larger breakfast.