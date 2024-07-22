Here's How McDonald's Guarantees Properly Cooked Meat
Food safety is a major concern at all restaurants, as a minor misstep can lead to a serious bout of foodborne illness when cooking meat. In establishments that serve a lot of people daily, food safety becomes even more important as staff labor to remain efficient while also keeping diners safe. As McDonald's former corporate chef, Mike Haracz knows a thing or two about the challenges of food preparation at a wildly popular fast-food joint.
To ensure meat at the restaurant achieves the proper doneness, he claims McDonald's uses a special method. As featured in a TikTok clip shared by Haracz, the restaurant abides by a standard known as "McDonald's done." While FoodSafety.gov states that the minimum safe internal temperature when cooking poultry and pork products is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the fast food chain adds an extra layer of protection.
Haracz claims that McDonald's builds in a buffer to account for factors like an oversized piece of meat or inefficient cooking appliances. That means foods that need to be cooked at 165 degrees will actually be cooked to 175 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure doneness. This small but vital adjustment spares customers from learning some decidedly unpleasant facts about food poisoning.
Why cooking times are so crucial at McDonald's
In Mike Haracz's TikTok video revealing the secrets behind McDonald's meat doneness, the former corporate chef states that certain items at the chain must be "well overcooked for food safety." While customers may not fully appreciate overdone nuggets, underdone chicken carries a major risk when it comes to one's health. As stated by the CDC, uncooked chicken can harbor nasty bacteria like salmonella, as well as other illness-causing agents.
@chefmikeharacz
Former #McDonalds corporate chef tells you three things you might not know. #McDonaldsTikTok #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldsccsing #mcdonaldschallenge #mcdonaldshacks #mcdonaldsdrivethru #fastfood #fastfoodstories #fastfoodlife #FYP #food #foodfestontiktok #tiktokfood #foodtiktok #foodtok
Keep in mind that this fast-food chain has run into some issues with foodborne illness in the past. A few years ago McDonald's breakfast sandwiches may have given people food poisoning at a New York location, which led to an investigation by the state's Department of Health. However, cooking times are also a matter of efficiency at the restaurant.
It's estimated that McDonald's serves approximately 69 million people each day around the globe. In order to effectively serve these individuals, the chain must operate at peak efficiency, and implementing methods like the cooking time buffer ensures that items are cooked quickly without risking the health and safety of customers.
What happens after McDonald's cooks its meat?
Virtually all fast-food establishments prepare menu items ahead of time to ensure they have an ample supply to serve incoming customers. McDonald's is no exception and it uses a special device called a universal holding cabinet to maintain foods until they're ordered. These cabinets contain temperature-controlled shelves to prevent chicken nuggets and other items from cooling down too rapidly.
As for how long items will be kept in the cabinet before being discarded, a Reddit thread aims to provide some answers. One commenter stated that the duration fluctuates according to the time of day or how busy the establishment is. In general, the person claimed that food may be kept in the warmer from 15 to 45 minutes depending on the item. It should be noted that McDonald's is usually tight-lipped about its processes, so the restaurant has never given an official word on the matter.
Thankfully, Mike Haracz is a great source of information for those interested in the ins and outs of the chain. Along with his insights on McDonald's meat doneness, the former corporate chef has also explained that the reason your McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be undercooked is because these patties are made fresh, unlike other burgers at the restaurant.