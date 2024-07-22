Here's How McDonald's Guarantees Properly Cooked Meat

Food safety is a major concern at all restaurants, as a minor misstep can lead to a serious bout of foodborne illness when cooking meat. In establishments that serve a lot of people daily, food safety becomes even more important as staff labor to remain efficient while also keeping diners safe. As McDonald's former corporate chef, Mike Haracz knows a thing or two about the challenges of food preparation at a wildly popular fast-food joint.

To ensure meat at the restaurant achieves the proper doneness, he claims McDonald's uses a special method. As featured in a TikTok clip shared by Haracz, the restaurant abides by a standard known as "McDonald's done." While FoodSafety.gov states that the minimum safe internal temperature when cooking poultry and pork products is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the fast food chain adds an extra layer of protection.

Haracz claims that McDonald's builds in a buffer to account for factors like an oversized piece of meat or inefficient cooking appliances. That means foods that need to be cooked at 165 degrees will actually be cooked to 175 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure doneness. This small but vital adjustment spares customers from learning some decidedly unpleasant facts about food poisoning.