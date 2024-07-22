How To Easily Soften Brown Sugar In A Pinch

Brown sugar is a critical ingredient for your favorite chocolate chip cookies, a basic barbecue sauce, or even chocolate cake for the ultimate texture. This beautiful blend of sugar and molasses helps to make baked goods chewy and moist while imparting notes of sweet vanilla and caramel to foods. However, because it is a moisture-rich sugar thanks to the molasses, it has a tendency to dry out as the water in this syrupy ingredient is absorbed and evaporates when mixed with sugar. So, what's an easy way to soften brown sugar when it turns hard as a rock? Use some water.

When your brown sugar has become hard, all you need to do is place it in a microwave-safe bowl or plastic bag, add a little water, and zap it in the microwave for 15 seconds to a minute. This technique will have you back in business and ready to make or bake whatever recipe suits your fancy. Of course, the time and the amount of water needed will vary depending on how much brown sugar you want to soften up.