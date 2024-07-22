How To Easily Soften Brown Sugar In A Pinch
Brown sugar is a critical ingredient for your favorite chocolate chip cookies, a basic barbecue sauce, or even chocolate cake for the ultimate texture. This beautiful blend of sugar and molasses helps to make baked goods chewy and moist while imparting notes of sweet vanilla and caramel to foods. However, because it is a moisture-rich sugar thanks to the molasses, it has a tendency to dry out as the water in this syrupy ingredient is absorbed and evaporates when mixed with sugar. So, what's an easy way to soften brown sugar when it turns hard as a rock? Use some water.
When your brown sugar has become hard, all you need to do is place it in a microwave-safe bowl or plastic bag, add a little water, and zap it in the microwave for 15 seconds to a minute. This technique will have you back in business and ready to make or bake whatever recipe suits your fancy. Of course, the time and the amount of water needed will vary depending on how much brown sugar you want to soften up.
How much water you'll need and what to do if you don't want to use a microwave
For about every half pound of brown sugar, which is about one and one-eighth cups, you will need approximately a half teaspoon to three-quarters of a teaspoon of water. You will notice that after it comes out of the microwave, some of the sugar may look melted. That's fine, you want to stir the warmed brown sugar or press on the plastic bag until it has loosened and has a squishy quality. You may have to repeat this process if you find that just the surface level is loosening and not the center.
If you don't want to use the microwave because you are worried that too much heat will alter your brown sugar's texture, you can place the hardened brown sugar in a plastic bag. Add a little water, seal it up, and let it set for 30 minutes. When you return, massage the sugar in the bag and it should be soft and easy to work with.
How to store brown sugar
If you want to eliminate all of the outside influences that can cause your brown sugar to harden in the first place, that begins with how you store this sweetener. Brown sugar needs to be stored in a container that is free of rust — no metal containers — and that has a tight lid or in a bag that is resistant to moisture and will keep out all of the elements that can wreak havoc on its freshness. And absolutely under no circumstance store it in the fridge or it will turn into a brick in the blink of an eye.
So, exactly how long can you expect brown sugar to stay soft? That answer is up for debate. However, most recommend it's best to use your brown sugar within six months after purchasing and opening. That said, you can also freeze your brown sugar if needed. You will just need to be active as it defrosts, mixing it up with a fork to keep it clump-free.