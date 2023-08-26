Add Brown Sugar To Your Chocolate Cake For The Ultimate Texture

Chocolate cake is one of the trickier types of cakes to make. While some cakes tend to come out moist and fluffy, chocolate cake has a tendency to be overly dry and crumbly. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways you can boost the richness of your chocolate cake and avoid these pitfalls.

One of the easiest ways to enhance your chocolate cake's texture is to add brown sugar to the mix. Instead of only adding white sugar to your recipe, swap out half of it for packed brown sugar instead. Not only will the brown sugar enhance your cake's texture, but it will also give you a delicious flavor boost.

Here's a breakdown of the science behind why adding packed brown sugar to your chocolate cake can help create a better texture. Plus, here are a couple of other hacks for getting a rich, moist, tasty chocolate cake.