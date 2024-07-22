Here's The Main Difference Between Salad Cream And Mayo
When you want to make quick and easy chicken salad or adorn your favorite sandwich, creamy condiments are a must. In the U.S., nothing complements midday fare like potluck salads and classic club sandwiches better than mayonnaise. Raw egg yolks, lemon juice, and oil transform into a thick and creamy mixture through emulsification, the combination of two opposing liquids and fat. While mayonnaise, in all its creamy and tangy glory, is easily considered one of the most popular condiments in America, over the years, foodies in the United Kingdom have developed a liking for a somewhat similar product known as salad cream.
On the surface, mayonnaise and salad cream are quite similar. Yet, while these two condiments both contain egg yolks and acid, salad cream is made from hard-boiled egg yolks instead of raw eggs. This alternative condiment is traditionally made by blending those boiled yolks with lemon juice, vinegar, heavy cream, and select seasonings. But how did salad cream initially gain traction across the pond?
Due to the high cost of vegetable oil in the late 1800s, Brits began to make boiled dressing by cooking egg yolks in vinegar and mixing them with cream. Thanks to the Heinz company, shelf-stable salad cream entered the U.K. market in 1914 and quickly became a sufficient, cost-effective substitute for homemade mayonnaise. Despite containing cooked egg yolks as opposed to raw, salad cream also differs from mayonnaise in taste and application.
Are salad cream and mayonnaise interchangeable condiments?
While the ingredients for homemade mayonnaise versus traditional salad cream are somewhat similar, these two condiments pose contrasting flavors and consistency. Both mayonnaise and salad cream are products of the emulsification process, yet salad cream tends to have a runnier texture. In terms of flavor, salad cream is a bit more distinct and bright-tasting. Most classic recipes for salad cream call for varying amounts of mustard, which leaves this condiment with more of an acidic bite than traditional mayonnaise. Sugar is then added, giving salad cream a mild, underlying sweetness. Since this U.K.-based condiment is made with heavy cream instead of oil, salad cream may give off a creamier mouthfeel.
Taste differences aside, salad cream is used in many of the same ways as traditional mayonnaise. You can easily swap in salad cream to serve as the sauce base for your next bowl of potato salad, or spread this condiment on all your favorite sandwich combinations. Since salad cream tends to have a thinner consistency than mayo, many people also enjoy using this tangy condiment as a dip for all their favorite foods. Next to sliced veggies, feel free to dip hot french fries, crackers, and even pizza crust in this tangy sauce. If you're feeling daring, add a dollop to your next plate of beans on toast or fresh fruit salad.
Where to buy salad cream in the United States
Now that you know how to incorporate salad cream into your favorite meals, you may be looking to buy a bottle of this tangy product. While most traditional American grocery stores fail to carry this zesty mayo alternative, select upscale grocers do on occasion. Try scouring supermarkets that have a large selection of international products. Retail storefronts like World Market are a great place to start. Fortunately, if no grocery store in your vicinity carries salad cream, you can buy this elusive condiment through major online retailers like Amazon.
If you're feeling ambitious, you can also try making your own salad cream at home. All you need to do is secure some hard-boiled eggs. Then, mix the cooked yolks with a precise combination of acidic ingredients, mustard, heavy cream, and seasonings. For faster results, simply upgrade traditional mayonnaise with Dijon mustard, salt, sugar, and extra savory ingredients like Worcestershire sauce or chopped anchovy filets.
For those of you looking for a pre-bottled substitute, Miracle Whip is arguably the closest alternative to salad cream in the U.S. Whereas Heinz salad cream is made with ingredients like spirit vinegar, canola oil, sugar, and egg yolks, Miracle Whip is made primarily of water, soybean oil, high-fructose corn syrup, and eggs. Miracle Whip is thicker than salad cream, and has a sweeter flavor. Even though mayonnaise and Miracle Whip are comparable options, salad cream has a tangy flavor many food lovers can't resist.