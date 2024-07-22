Here's The Main Difference Between Salad Cream And Mayo

When you want to make quick and easy chicken salad or adorn your favorite sandwich, creamy condiments are a must. In the U.S., nothing complements midday fare like potluck salads and classic club sandwiches better than mayonnaise. Raw egg yolks, lemon juice, and oil transform into a thick and creamy mixture through emulsification, the combination of two opposing liquids and fat. While mayonnaise, in all its creamy and tangy glory, is easily considered one of the most popular condiments in America, over the years, foodies in the United Kingdom have developed a liking for a somewhat similar product known as salad cream.

On the surface, mayonnaise and salad cream are quite similar. Yet, while these two condiments both contain egg yolks and acid, salad cream is made from hard-boiled egg yolks instead of raw eggs. This alternative condiment is traditionally made by blending those boiled yolks with lemon juice, vinegar, heavy cream, and select seasonings. But how did salad cream initially gain traction across the pond?

Due to the high cost of vegetable oil in the late 1800s, Brits began to make boiled dressing by cooking egg yolks in vinegar and mixing them with cream. Thanks to the Heinz company, shelf-stable salad cream entered the U.K. market in 1914 and quickly became a sufficient, cost-effective substitute for homemade mayonnaise. Despite containing cooked egg yolks as opposed to raw, salad cream also differs from mayonnaise in taste and application.