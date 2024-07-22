The Unexpected Hack For Removing That Annoying Corn Silk

Summertime grilled corn on the cob is one of the highlights of the season, but prepping this favorite food comes with its hazards, specifically, all that darn corn silk. Those hairy, sticky strings not only look unappetizing, but they also get in your teeth and make your corn-noshing experience less than stellar. But that's not the only place they wind up. You are bound to find strings of corn silk on your countertops, floors, and other kitchen surfaces. They make a mess.

While a rubber dish glove can de-silk corn, there's another kitchen hack you can try: shelf liner. This breathable, open-weave lining can save your shelves from water damage, and it can attract those stringy threads like a roll of tape gets rid of lint. Once you've shucked your corn, simply run a square of your shelf liner — or a gripper pad if you don't have any liner to spare — around your ears of corn, run it all around the corn, and watch the silk threads disappear.