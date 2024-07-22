Add Greek Yogurt To Your Turkey Burger Patties And Thank Us Later
Turkey burgers often get a bad rep compared to their beef-based cousins, which tend to be juicier and more flavorful because of their higher fat-to-lean meat ratio. The issue, however, lies in comparing turkey burgers to beef burgers, as they both shine with different flavor pairings. Instead of giving turkey burgers the usual treatment by dressing them with pickles and ketchup, try giving them a Mediterranean flair with Greek yogurt.
While the inclusion may seem surprising, Greek yogurt is a secret ingredient that will take burgers to the next level. It still provides the creamy element that ketchup or mayo typically offers in conventional burgers but with a tangy twist. It's a convenient upgrade, too, and it's already in many household fridges. For those who had less than impressive turkey burger meals in the past, Greek yogurt is the ingredient that will give those patties a delicious redemption.
Why pairing Greek yogurt with turkey burgers works
Greek yogurt works with turkey burgers on multiple levels, both as a condiment and a binding agent. Adding a dollop of yogurt to ground turkey before balling them up and throwing them on the grill helps turn dry and crumbly turkey meat into moist, well-shaped patties. This works because ground turkey tends to be low in fat and loses moisture when cooked, and both can be supplemented with yogurt. The moisture in yogurt helps to prevent ground turkey from drying out. Additionally, because of the lower fat content, turkey tends to be less flavorful than beef burgers, and yogurt adds a tangy complexity to an otherwise one-note taste.
However, adding Greek yogurt will give turkey burgers a different flavor profile than a conventional burger, and the other components of a turkey patty should be adjusted accordingly. Adding Mediterranean spices instead of traditional burger seasoning to turkey patties will make a Greek yogurt accompaniment truly shine. Don't be afraid to turn up the heat either, as the high fat content of Greek yogurt will balance out the spice and make for a natural pairing. Consider spices and herbs like sumac, cumin, dill, coriander, oregano, mint, and paprika, as well as spice blends like za'atar, which are all common inclusions in Mediterranean dishes.
Greek yogurt is a versatile sauce
Greek yogurt doesn't just have to serve as an addition to a turkey patty; it can also be used as a condiment, giving your dinner a refreshing Mediterranean flair. Ground meat, particularly meat like lamb, is common in Mediterranean cuisine, whether in koftas, kebabs, stuffed peppers, or pitas. Yogurt is often an accompaniment, used in tzatziki and garlic sauce. The fat content in yogurt helps add richness to lean, gamey meats and makes for a delectably creamy pairing. With so many delicious qualities, it's no surprise that many cultures have historically had their own versions of yogurt sauce, like raita in Indian cuisine and early tartar sauce in Mongolia.
Besides spices, turkey burgers with Greek yogurt can also receive Mediterranean flair through toppings. While a more common pairing for turkey burgers is zucchini, cucumbers provide a similar freshness and can help turn Greek yogurt into tzatziki with the help of lemon juice or garlic. Other classic Mediterranean ingredients to try include sun-dried tomatoes, feta, red onion, and roasted red peppers. Outside of Mediterranean influence, Indian cuisine also provides culinary inspiration for turkey burgers. Try adding herbs and cucumbers to the yogurt topping to make it a raita, and consider including Indian spices like garam masala, fenugreek, amchur, curry leaves, and fennel. In addition to yogurt, try spicing up turkey burgers with mango chutney or other Indian condiments.