Add Greek Yogurt To Your Turkey Burger Patties And Thank Us Later

Turkey burgers often get a bad rep compared to their beef-based cousins, which tend to be juicier and more flavorful because of their higher fat-to-lean meat ratio. The issue, however, lies in comparing turkey burgers to beef burgers, as they both shine with different flavor pairings. Instead of giving turkey burgers the usual treatment by dressing them with pickles and ketchup, try giving them a Mediterranean flair with Greek yogurt.

While the inclusion may seem surprising, Greek yogurt is a secret ingredient that will take burgers to the next level. It still provides the creamy element that ketchup or mayo typically offers in conventional burgers but with a tangy twist. It's a convenient upgrade, too, and it's already in many household fridges. For those who had less than impressive turkey burger meals in the past, Greek yogurt is the ingredient that will give those patties a delicious redemption.