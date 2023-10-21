How To Show Ground Turkey Meat Some Extra Love To Prevent It From Drying Out

If you've ever questioned why your nonna's classic Italian meatballs or your mom's meatloaf recipe calls for breadcrumbs and milk, it's to make a moist interior. Breadcrumbs or bread get soaked in a liquid, usually milk, before being mixed into the meat. This is called a panade, and the extra moisture from the milk mixing with the starchy breadcrumbs goes a long way to preventing the meat from drying out. When it comes to cooking with leaner ground turkey, which is notoriously difficult to keep tender, making a panade is a step you shouldn't skip.

Some cooks prefer a panade made of equal parts breadcrumbs (or torn bread) and milk, which are incorporated and left to sit together for at least 10 minutes to ensure the mixture is moistened before adding to the ground turkey. Others favor a denser paste, using a tablespoon of milk for every ¼ cup of crumbs. While panko is a possibility for panade, because it is larger than Italian-style breadcrumbs, it requires slightly more liquid (around two extra spoonfuls). In meatballs or meatloaf, aim to zuzh up each pound of ground turkey with about ½ cup of panade. Without fail, you'll find that this starchy concoction is the key to triumphant ground turkey dishes.