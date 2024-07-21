The Wholesome Fact About Guy Fieri We're So Happy We Learned

When it comes to notable Food Network personalities, Guy Fieri has made quite a name for himself over the years. While he's now best known for his TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Fieri actually got his big break back in 2006 when he appeared on "The Next Food Network Star." Upon winning the competition, Fieri made a surprising request to the network that helped him ascend to the lofty heights of food fame: Create TV shows aimed at helping children learn how to cook.

Per an interview with Guy Fieri featured on Daily Meal, the TV star and chef's ultimate goal was to "take responsibility for what [children] eat," which he claimed can be achieved through strategies that "empower education, awareness, and responsibility." His aim is to teach young people the "fundamentals" so they can make smart choices about the foods they consume. These noble goals are a far cry from the general image of Fieri, who is usually perceived as someone obsessed with less wholesome fare like massive burgers and fried foods.