How Many Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Own?
Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as well as other shows, such as "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Big Bite." The self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown has graced our TV screens for years, and while he might get paid the big bucks to sample food from restaurants around the country, he also has several restaurants of his own. According to Fieri's website, he owns 15 different restaurant concepts (many of which have multiple locations) as well as two food delivery concepts that are available for shipping throughout the country and locally.
Fieri revealed to Variety in 2022 that he had "about 90 restaurants" in total, though he opened even more in 2023 — and his various restaurant websites suggest that number will only continue to grow with plenty of "coming soon" locations being advertised. The exact number continues to change, with at least eight new restaurants slated to open this year.
Guy Fieri has at least 90 restaurants in operation
Guy Fieri's restaurants stretch far and wide in terms of the cuisine they cover: Classic American fare, Mexican fare, pizza, a fried chicken concept, a burger concept, a whiskey lounge, a chophouse and smokehouse, a sandwich bar, and multiple barbecue-style joints.
Fieri's largest concept is his chain called Guy Fieri's American Kitchen & Bar, of which there are 17 total locations, including five international spots. The restaurants are commonly found inside of airports and casinos, bringing classic American fare to these fast-paced settings. Fieri has several restaurants that center around a specific dish, too. He owns Guy's Burger Joint, which has nine locations both nationally and internationally as well as locations aboard some Carnival cruise ships. Chicken Guy!, his fried chicken concept, currently has 11 active locations but shows eight locations "coming soon" on its website.
Fieri also owns four different Mexican-inspired restaurant concepts: Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina (Massachusetts), Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint (Kansas and Virginia), Guy Fieri's El Burro Burracho (Nevada), and Guy Fieri's Taco Joint (Texas).
Guy Fieri's first restaurant opened in California in 1996
Guy Fieri dipped his beak into the restaurant industry way back in 1996 with the opening of Johnny Garlic's in Santa Rosa, California. The restaurant became a chain, which operated for nearly 20 years before it shut down in 2015. He was a restaurateur long before he was a Food Network star, and his businesses have only continued to expand.
Fieri first signed a partnership deal with Carnival Cruise Lines back in 2011, and he continues to have a massive showing of restaurants on multiple cruise ships today. By 2014, he had partnered with Caesars Entertainment, which explains why so many of his restaurants show up in casinos like Harrah's, Bally's, and Caesars. Fieri's concepts have now expanded to airports, too, with locations in major airports like Cancún, Phoenix, and Newark, New Jersey.
While Fieri has quite the palate, not all of his restaurants are well-received. Based on Yelp reviews, it seems various locations earn more negative reviews than positive ones, including his newly-opened concept at Newark International Airport, his Chicken Guy! in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, and his lone pizza restaurant in Virginia, all of which have fewer than three stars on Yelp.