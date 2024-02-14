How Many Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Own?

Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as well as other shows, such as "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Guy's Big Bite." The self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown has graced our TV screens for years, and while he might get paid the big bucks to sample food from restaurants around the country, he also has several restaurants of his own. According to Fieri's website, he owns 15 different restaurant concepts (many of which have multiple locations) as well as two food delivery concepts that are available for shipping throughout the country and locally.

Fieri revealed to Variety in 2022 that he had "about 90 restaurants" in total, though he opened even more in 2023 — and his various restaurant websites suggest that number will only continue to grow with plenty of "coming soon" locations being advertised. The exact number continues to change, with at least eight new restaurants slated to open this year.