The Air Fryer Technique For An Unforgettable Bagel And Cream Cheese

There is something incredibly comforting about sinking your teeth into a perfectly textured bagel smothered in rich, velvety cream cheese. While normally you'd rely on your conventional toaster to produce crisp yet soft bagels, have you ever considered using your air fryer to take this reliable breakfast up a notch? Air fryers have become quite popular due to their innovative ability to crisp your favorite foods under high heat with the use of a convention-like fan. Since owning an air fryer has quickly become all the rage in recent years, you're probably already used to making unique and appetizing air fryer recipes for everyday meals. Yet this trendy appliance can also upgrade more common everyday foods like your beloved morning bagel and cream cheese.

While you can always use your air fryer as a convenient toaster alternative, you may want to adorn your next uncooked bagel in cream cheese before placing this go-to morning snack in your air fryer. Instead of using this handy appliance to add more crunch to baked goods, an air fryer can add texture to every single part of your next pre-made bagel and cream cheese. By air-frying this favorite breakfast, you're left with a perfectly crisp yet chewy morning snack, cream cheese included. To ensure a supreme eating experience, you can add one simple yet flavorful ingredient that not only prevents the top of your bagel halves from burning, but also provides this bready treat with a nice dose of warming flavor: cinnamon sugar.