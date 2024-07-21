The Air Fryer Technique For An Unforgettable Bagel And Cream Cheese
There is something incredibly comforting about sinking your teeth into a perfectly textured bagel smothered in rich, velvety cream cheese. While normally you'd rely on your conventional toaster to produce crisp yet soft bagels, have you ever considered using your air fryer to take this reliable breakfast up a notch? Air fryers have become quite popular due to their innovative ability to crisp your favorite foods under high heat with the use of a convention-like fan. Since owning an air fryer has quickly become all the rage in recent years, you're probably already used to making unique and appetizing air fryer recipes for everyday meals. Yet this trendy appliance can also upgrade more common everyday foods like your beloved morning bagel and cream cheese.
While you can always use your air fryer as a convenient toaster alternative, you may want to adorn your next uncooked bagel in cream cheese before placing this go-to morning snack in your air fryer. Instead of using this handy appliance to add more crunch to baked goods, an air fryer can add texture to every single part of your next pre-made bagel and cream cheese. By air-frying this favorite breakfast, you're left with a perfectly crisp yet chewy morning snack, cream cheese included. To ensure a supreme eating experience, you can add one simple yet flavorful ingredient that not only prevents the top of your bagel halves from burning, but also provides this bready treat with a nice dose of warming flavor: cinnamon sugar.
How to toast a prepared bagel and cream cheese in your air fryer
If you regularly make cinnamon toast in your air fryer, upgrading to bagels and cream cheese is the next best thing. Thanks to one TikTok user showcasing her new favorite snack, you can easily experience this breakfast upgrade in a flash. To achieve a perfectly crunchy yet soft morning bagel, all you need is cream cheese, cinnamon sugar, and your pre-heated air fryer set to 400 degrees.
@whatsmomcookin
Currently my new breakfast obsession! #bagel #creamcheese #cinnamon #sugar #honey #breakfast #airfryer #yum #foodtiktok #LIKEABOMBSHELL #FORDfortheBuilders
In the video above, the home chef slash social media influencer spreads both halves of a bagel with plain cream cheese and covers each half with an even layer of ground cinnamon mixed with white sugar. After approximately 5 minutes in the air fryer, the bagel comes out perfect toasted with a slightly crunchy topping from the added cinnamon sugar. Sugar caramelizes under high heat which adds a sweet and crispy bonus. The included cream cheese also takes on a lighter feel due to the convection-style cooking method of your air fryer.
To make your bagel extra sweet, follow this TikTok user's advice and add a solid drizzle of honey to each half before you enjoy. Alternatively, for a breakfast with less sugar, omit the sugar-infused topping and, before toasting, cover your bagel with ground cinnamon only. While a fully toasted bagel with cream cheese may seem like a delicious breakfast, there are a few factors to consider before making this unique snack.
There is more than one way to prepare toasted bagels in your air fryer
Before you pop a fully made bagel and cream cheese into your air fryer, consider the intended result. For this specific recipe, don't skip the addition of cinnamon or cinnamon sugar since this extra ingredient safeguards delicate cream cheese from over-browning in your air fryer. Furthermore, if you don't own an air fryer and want to try this recipe using your toaster oven, keep in mind that your prepared bagel will result in a slightly different texture. An air fryer's heating technology gives an airiness to cream cheese that can't be replicated in the oven or toaster oven. Your oven-toasted bagel may be warm and crispy but the added cream cheese may melt or take on a crumbly, uneven texture.
While no one is going to dispute a perfect toasted air fryer bagel, this extra sweet breakfast may lack appeal to some. To make this snack a bit healthier, instead of cream cheese and cinnamon sugar, top your next air fryer bagel with cottage cheese and fruit. Cottage cheese contains roughly 14 grams of protein in every ½ cup serving, which will boost your bagel's nutritional value. Also, cottage cheese toasts just as well in the air fryer as cream cheese. For an extra delicious topping, cover cottage cheese with sugar dusted berries or bananas. Whether you use cottage cheese or cream cheese, an air fryer is essential when you want a perfectly toasted bagel-friendly snack.