Black Garlic Is A Powerhouse Ingredient For Ice Cream (Seriously)

If you had to venture a guess, how many of the most popular ice cream flavors in America include savory ingredients? While crowd favorites like mint chocolate chip, rocky road, and vanilla are equally delicious in their own right, most favored ice cream varieties are known for their sweet underlying tastes. However, if you're in the mood to try a new variation, black garlic is the ingredient you need.

For those who are unfamiliar, black garlic is the same vegetable you buy from the supermarket. But this variety has undergone an advanced aging process that transforms raw cloves into sticky, mildly flavored delicacies that can be used in a variety of creative ways. To produce black garlic, raw cloves are exposed to tepid heat over the course of three weeks, igniting the Maillard reaction. The alliums' proteins and sugar cause a chemical reaction that produces new and complex flavors.

Black garlic has a rich umami taste with hints of tamarind and caramel. Unlike raw garlic — which has a peppery bite — this variation is the perfect ingredient to pair with velvety cream. Since the flavor of black garlic is milder and more nuanced, this aged vegetable can provide your next batch of ice cream with some much-needed variety. Moreover, black garlic ice cream can complement your next main meal or serve as a delicious post-dinner confection.