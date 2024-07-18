Review: Krispy Kreme's 'Passport To Paris' Doughnuts Have A Breakout Star That's Worth The Trip

Right before the flame of the Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympics is lit in Paris, France, Krispy Kreme is hoping to create its own spectacle on the other side of the pond. To get into the Olympic spirit, and borrowing a certain je ne sais quoi from French patisseries, Krispy Kreme just unleashed three limited time doughnuts that it has dubbed a "Passport to Paris": Double Chocolate Éclair, Crème Brûlée, and Raspberry & Vanilla Crème.

Do these fancy treats with a melange of accent marks deserve a round of French kisses, or will they induce a case of the sacré bleu-s? Let the games begin and let's find out! Whether they are winners or losers, there are three contestants with their passports stamps, and I will be the United States judge, figuring out how they finish on the podium. The gold, silver, and bronze medal recipients will be based on taste, originality, French-ness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.