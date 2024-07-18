Review: Krispy Kreme's 'Passport To Paris' Doughnuts Have A Breakout Star That's Worth The Trip
Right before the flame of the Summer Games of the XXXIII Olympics is lit in Paris, France, Krispy Kreme is hoping to create its own spectacle on the other side of the pond. To get into the Olympic spirit, and borrowing a certain je ne sais quoi from French patisseries, Krispy Kreme just unleashed three limited time doughnuts that it has dubbed a "Passport to Paris": Double Chocolate Éclair, Crème Brûlée, and Raspberry & Vanilla Crème.
Do these fancy treats with a melange of accent marks deserve a round of French kisses, or will they induce a case of the sacré bleu-s? Let the games begin and let's find out! Whether they are winners or losers, there are three contestants with their passports stamps, and I will be the United States judge, figuring out how they finish on the podium. The gold, silver, and bronze medal recipients will be based on taste, originality, French-ness, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What does Krispy Kreme's Crème Brûlée doughnut taste like?
One of the more intricate, delicate, and delicious desserts in the world is crème brûlée. The treat has always been near and dear to my heart and stomach, where a thin layer of caramelized sugar crust protects luscious eggy-like custard underneath. I was most eager to see how Krispy Kreme would tackle this one in doughnut form.
This doughnut didn't remotely resemble a standard Crème Brûlée. Sure, there's no ramekin in sight, but this doughnut looked like a football encrusted with an orange-brown streusel, then finished off with a railroad crossing symbol made of caramel icing. That coating was actually a caramelized sugar crunch topping that tasted somewhere between burnt sugar and vanilla extract.
Cutting the doughnut in half revealed the filling that resembles a creamy Caesar dressing. A quick taste unraveled the eggy custard flavoring I was expecting to find. Eating it as a whole, the oddness of the sugar coating blended in well with the creme interior. Krispy Kreme's Crème Brûlée had all the elements needed to recreate the real thing, but it ended up looking and tasting like a flaky maple doughnut.
This doughnut contains 330 calories, 16 grams of total fat, 160 milligrams of sodium, 43 grams of carbohydrates, 23 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of protein. It contains the common allergens egg, milk, soy, and wheat.
What does Krispy Kreme's Double Chocolate Éclair doughnut taste like?
Chocolate éclairs are creamy French desserts that look like a fancy hot dog. The treat can actually be made into any shape, like a square, and for Krispy Kreme's take, called the Double Chocolate Éclair, it has a more oblong oval form. It was a thing of beauty, as if it was borrowed from the French crown jewel collection. It was dressed up with a pristine, shiny chocolate icing. It was also laced with stripes of more chocolate, and then dotted with a dozen or so creamy white and dark brown pearls.
The frosted icing had a delicious chocolate flavoring that was neither too sugary, nor bitter — just perfect. The chocolate stripes laces had a similar flavor, but a grainy texture. The pearls had a crunch that wasn't that dissimilar from the one given off by the candy formerly known as the Nestle Crunch bar. I split open this Éclair with a knife and a creme that resembled and tasted like chocolate milk mouse came oozing out. The sum parts of this doughnut were all top notch. As a complete unit eaten together, the output has an excellent, chocolatey experience with a bonus crunch popping in to say hello.
The Double Chocolate Éclair nets 330 calories, 18 grams of total fat, 160 milligrams of sodium, 40 grams of total carbohydrates, 20 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of protein. It contains the common allergens egg, milk, soy, and wheat.
What does Krispy Kreme's Raspberry & Vanilla Crème doughnut taste like?
The Raspberry & Vanilla Crème doughnut has a playful look, but is no joke; it literally looks like a face. The mauve raspberry icing resembled a pair of hip Warby Parker glasses, the vanilla buttercream a bulbous nose, and a gaping smile consisting of crumbled cookie pieces. Falling somewhere between a peppy Parisian clown and the sinister Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog, I almost didn't want to eat it, and instead have a conversation with it.
The raspberry was piquant, but had an artificiality to it. The vanilla buttercream was fluffy, velvety, and just all around lovely. I actually wish I ate more birthday cakes outfitted with it as an icing. When the surface of this doughnut broke open, the interior unleashed even more of the buttercream, much to my delight. The cookie crumbles were a little too crumbly, and didn't carry much weight or taste; what it did was add a varying texture, making this one of the more layered doughnuts of the trio. It practically begs you to eat it in pieces to capture its full profile. The raspberry flavoring proved a bit much for me, but nothing could keep the doughnut from being a winner.
It nets 350 calories, 16 grams of total fat, 120 milligrams of sodium, 49 total grams of carbohydrates, 35 grams of sugar, and 3 grams of protein.
How to buy Krispy Kreme's Passport to Paris doughnuts
The limited time doughnuts are available at participating locations, for a few weeks, or while supplies last. The "Passport to Paris" doughnuts can be purchased in-store, at the counter, a kiosk, or drive-thru, where available. They can be ordered in advance for pick up or delivery using Krispy Kreme's app or website.
Prices vary per location, but at a Krispy Kreme in Manhattan, the trio of donuts can be purchased in the Passport to Paris Specialty 3-Pack for $6.99, as a Specialty Dozen for $22.19, or a la carte for $2.89 each. In addition to the doughnuts, a crème brûlée Latte is also be available.
Our final thoughts on Krispy Kreme's Passport to Paris doughnuts
While I noshed on these delightful Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the thought of pastry shops dotting the arrondissements of Paris never remotely crossed my mind. Neither did the Olympics, but perhaps it was a small Herculean feat that I ate all three specialty doughnuts in one sitting. I may now have to switch weight classes, from cruiserweight to heavyweight.
Still, I had three medals to hand out and it was pretty easy to figure out which one deserved the bronze. The Crème Brûlée just had too big a dessert shoes to fill, and could use a tip or two to try an ape the real thing. Don't Francophile it under "forget it," but don't get your hopes raised too high. The raspberry aspects of the Raspberry & Vanilla Crème give it a visual pleasure not seen in many Krispy Kreme doughnuts, but that berry flavoring is what kept it from the top of the podium. While the Double Chocolate Éclair has an air of regal beauty, it's actually one of the more approachable, straightforward doughnuts of the lot. Flash is one thing, but talent is everything, and the Double Chocolate Éclair proved its mettle and thus earns the gold medal. Add it to our list of the best French pastries you need to try at least once.