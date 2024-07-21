The Frozen Ravioli Brand That's Not Worth Your Time Or Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to Italian comfort food, ravioli is a cheese and meat filled delight. However, the process for making this hearty pasta is quite labor-intensive when going the homemade route, which leaves ravioli lovers seeking packaged frozen alternatives. Frozen ravioli is a perfectly acceptable dinnertime option, but there's one brand that should probably be avoided if you want to ensure a palate-pleasing experience.

Coming in dead last in Daily Meal's ranking of frozen ravioli brands, 365 Organic Four Cheese Ravioli from Whole Foods left quite a poor impression on our taste tester Jenn Carnevale, who declared, "I would never eat these again." Like many other items at the chain (remember that Whole Foods is often considered to be the most expensive grocery store), the product's price tag seemed particularly distressing when considering the lackluster quality of this frozen food. While it should be noted that prices fluctuate from location to location, Daily Meal's reviewer paid a whopping $8.79 for a 22-ounce bag that seemed to hit all the wrong notes.