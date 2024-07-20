The Store-Bought Shortbread Cookies We Can't Get Enough Of

While sometimes you need an intense, indulgent treat, sometimes all you need is something simple yet delicious to satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you want a no-frills dessert after dinner, a sweet afternoon snack, or the perfect accompaniment for your tea, shortbread cookies are an excellent (albeit often underrated) option. But, not all of the shortbread cookies you'll find at your local grocery store are created equal — and we think Lorna Doone takes the cake (or, in this case, the cookie) as the best store-bought option.

Lorna Doones have everything you could ever want in a store-bought cookie when you don't have time to make your own shortbread. They're rich, balanced, and perfectly crumbly. A touch of salt adds the perfect savory note to balance out the sweetness. With a dense, slightly sandy (in a good way) texture and the melt-in-your-mouth quality shortbread is known for, Lorna Doone cookies are a testament to how simple ingredients can shine.