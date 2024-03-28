The Mysterious Origin Of The Bahama Mama Cocktail

There's nothing quite like kicking back with a tropical drink on or near the ocean to make you feel relaxed. And while you may not have a beach to hand, you can always make drinks like this in the comfort of your own home for that little taste of paradise. We're talking concoctions such as the Tequila Sunrise, the Piña Colada, or maybe the most classic of them all, the Bahama Mama: a mixture of pineapple juice, orange juice, rum, and grenadine (and maybe some other tropical flavors tossed in there depending on your personal preference).

But where did the Bahama Mama come from in the first place? It turns out that we don't know for sure, as this is another example of a disputed food origin story with multiple plausible explanations. It could've been named after a calypso singer who used the stage name "Bahama Mama" in the 1950s, or it could've been named after the Bahamas' use as a popular smuggling port for rum during the Prohibition Era. Heck, we don't even know for sure when the Bahama Mama first came into existence, and whether it was the '30s or decades later.