The Discontinued '90s Cereal We Desperately Want Back

While touted as a quick and convenient breakfast food, cereal is a bit more than that. For many, a bowl of cereal is akin to a tasty treat, especially when the brand in question is laden with sugar. Housed next to nutritious offerings like Grape Nuts and Cheerios, there are plenty of less sensible cereals designed to appeal to sugar-obsessed kids. One defunct cereal from the '90s was considered the leader in sugary breakfast foods during the short time it was available in stores.

Featured in Daily Meal's listing of iconic 90s breakfast foods, Sprinkle Spangles was a star-shaped cereal said to have a taste similar to sugar cookies. The product lived up to its festive name thanks to the liberal dispersal of sprinkles. According to General Mills, the company behind Sprinkle Spangles, the product ranks top among the cereals consumers want to see return. The enthusiasm for this sweet cereal is also strong on social media, as illustrated by a Reddit thread extolling its virtues. According to one commenter, "One of the best cereals ever."