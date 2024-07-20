The Discontinued '90s Cereal We Desperately Want Back
While touted as a quick and convenient breakfast food, cereal is a bit more than that. For many, a bowl of cereal is akin to a tasty treat, especially when the brand in question is laden with sugar. Housed next to nutritious offerings like Grape Nuts and Cheerios, there are plenty of less sensible cereals designed to appeal to sugar-obsessed kids. One defunct cereal from the '90s was considered the leader in sugary breakfast foods during the short time it was available in stores.
Featured in Daily Meal's listing of iconic 90s breakfast foods, Sprinkle Spangles was a star-shaped cereal said to have a taste similar to sugar cookies. The product lived up to its festive name thanks to the liberal dispersal of sprinkles. According to General Mills, the company behind Sprinkle Spangles, the product ranks top among the cereals consumers want to see return. The enthusiasm for this sweet cereal is also strong on social media, as illustrated by a Reddit thread extolling its virtues. According to one commenter, "One of the best cereals ever."
Will Sprinkle Spangles ever return to store shelves (and our hearts)?
Sprinkle Spangles was released in 1993 and pulled from store shelves by 1994. The reason behind the discontinuation is not entirely clear. General Mills has never shared an official reason, but product discontinuation often results from lackluster sales. Even if plenty of customers are passionate about a product, it won't make sense for a company if the production costs outweigh the sales (which was the case for many discontinued candies and gum that will likely never return).
Despite the love for Sprinkle Spangles, there were a few downsides to the intensely sugary cereal. Some people, including children, found the sweet flavor too overwhelming to truly enjoy the experience. In the Reddit thread praising Sprinkle Spangles, some commenters expressed a dislike for the cereal's texture. According to one person, "They just almost felt ... sharp?" while another said, "They left an oil slick on the roof of [my] mouth."
How to get your sugary cereal fix in the meantime
Sadly, few cereals on the market fully replicate the Sprinkle Spangles experience. While sugar cookie-flavored cereals do indeed exist, they're mostly relegated to limited-time holiday offerings. As for cereal with sprinkles, they're even harder to come by. Pillsbury did release a Funfetti Cereal a few years back, which featured cake-flavored, sprinkled puffs, but it's not clear that this product is currently available.
So, what's a sugary cereal lover to do? You can always check out one of the many cereals that contain as much sugar as candy if you're seeking an intensely sweet experience. Classic selections like Apple Jacks and Fruit Loops may not be bedazzled with sprinkles, but they certainly have a lot to offer where sugar content is concerned. And if you want a great-tasting cereal that offers slightly less sugar, Golden Grahams actually has less sugar than brands generally touted as a healthy breakfast alternative. As for Sprinkle Spangles, one can only hope that General Mills heeds the cries of its customers and brings back this nostalgic '90s treat.