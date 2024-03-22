The Biggest Difference Between Italian And American Cannoli

There are countless Italian dishes, but few that have been the subject of an iconic movie line. "Leave the gun; take the cannoli" from "The Godfather" is one of the more memorable bits of dialogue in film history. It's also indicative of the importance and universality of cannoli in Italian and Italian-American cuisine. There might not be a more recognizable Italian dessert in the world.

But that's just the thing: Cannoli aren't only made in Italy, but in America too, and the Italian and Italian-American versions of the decadent treat differ in a few key ways. Chief among them is the type of milk used for each. The Italian version makes use of sheep's milk, while Italian-American cannoli employs cow's milk (leading to significant distinctions in taste and consistency). But that's not the only one — while Italian-American cannoli are pretty much universally and intensely sweet, cannoli in Italy tend to have a more layered, intricate flavor thanks to the type of dairy that is used.