The Unexpected Snack That Makes Store-Bought Cookie Dough Irresistible

Whether you're a newbie baker or just a busy parent with a kid's birthday on the calendar, store-bought cookie dough is a godsend. All you have to do is scoop or slice and bake to have a fresh batch of treats at the ready, and let's be honest, even if you're not pressed for time, it's nice to have cookies as an option anytime because cookies are for everyone. If you grow bored of the same old store-bought dough, you can easily upgrade chocolate chip cookies with a handful of your favorite cereal, leftover peanut butter chips, or colorful sprinkles. But if you want to enhance your cookies even more, just mix some trail mix made with small candies, salty snacks, or dried fruit into the dough.

If you've ever lusted over signature cookies in a fancy bakery like Milk Bar, don't assume they're out of reach for you as a baker. Most simple drop cookies have the same basic base of unsalted butter or fat, flour, and sugar. It's the extras that turn the cookies into something special. So, if you see a fancy cookie in your travels, chances are you can make a close facsimile (or something new altogether) at home by using a few fun ingredients. Most store-bought cookie doughs are pretty durable when it comes to mix-ins, so you can make some interesting treats with a bit of imagination.