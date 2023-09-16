17 Genius Baking Tips From Claire Saffitz

Claire Saffitz is a pastry chef, video host, and cookbook author who has plenty of baking tricks up her sleeve. Although she now has a YouTube channel with a large audience, it wasn't always that way. She studied French cuisine and pastry, then later worked with Bon Appétit in the test kitchen and as senior food editor. Over time, she became more well-known as she crafted different copycat dessert and candy recipes Bon Appétit posted on YouTube.

With her expansive knowledge and experience in baking, it makes perfect sense why she inspires people with her work. After all, her website, Dessert Person, even mentions that her goal is to make baking more approachable and joyful for home bakers who feel hesitant or overwhelmed in the kitchen. So, whether you are trying to bake like the pros or just switch from boxed mix to homemade, some helpful guidelines from Saffitz can help your baking adventures run more smoothly.