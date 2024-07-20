How Sawmill Gravy Got Its Name And Became A Southern Staple

America has produced no shortage of great breakfast meals. We'll probably never know the real origin of Eggs Benedict. Still, they're most likely a New York creation of Delmonico's, while hash browns probably developed as part of U.S. railroad dining culture. But there's one American breakfast dish that might captivate more than any other and perplex non-Americans who haven't had it: The Southern staple known as biscuits and sawmill gravy. Thick, savory sawmill sausage gravy atop fluffy, buttery biscuits might be the king of all breakfast foods, but where did it come from in the first place? And why in the world is it called "sawmill" gravy?

The answer, it turns out, isn't quite as cut and dried as you might think, and it's based heavily on legend and hearsay. There are two theories about where it came from — either the South in the wake of the American Revolution or Appalachia toward the end of the 19th century. Likewise, there are two schools of thought as to the term "sawmill": It might've been because of the gravy's texture, or it might have been because of the dish's general association with lumber workers.