Here's What Separates Dominican Hot Dogs From The Rest

In its most basic form, a hot dog is just bread with a meat filling. Whether you think that makes it a sandwich or not is up to you, but we can all agree that it's one tasty snack. Still, hot dogs around the world don't always taste the same. Even within America, everyone has a unique take on them, with many delicious hot dog styles across the country made with a variety of toppings and sauces. In particular, hot dogs are a popular delicacy in the Dominican Republic's thriving street food market. Food carts loaded with them are set up at almost every street corner. Plus, outdoor events wouldn't be complete without them.

At first glance, Dominican hot dogs might not look too different from what you're used to — essentially sausage between buns with a splash of veggies and sauces. But after one bite, you see why everyone's a fan, including locals and tourists. So, how are Dominican hot dogs different from regular hot dogs, and why are they so delicious?