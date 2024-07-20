This Crouton Replacement Gives A Lighter Crunch To Any Salad

No matter how delish a salad might be, it needs a little crunch to bring it all together. Croutons can give your greens that crispy element, but if you are searching for something a little different, perhaps even lighter to the bite, you may want to try the Lebanese pita bread known as khubz. If you have ever eaten Fattoush salad, you've experienced khubz.

It originated with Lebanese farmers who subscribed to the waste not, want not philosophy and would add scraps of leftover pita to a salad — which consisted of whatever veggies might be in season — to use them up. Khubz is made with simple ingredients: flour, salt, yeast, and water, and has a slight sweetness to it. When it is cut up or torn apart and toasted, it has a thin, cracker-like consistency that makes it perfect for salads. But there is one thing you want to do before you toast it and add it to your salad.