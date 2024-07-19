Give Store-Bought Ramen A Creamy Twist With This Nut Butter

Store-bought ramen is a tasty meal you can always rely on when you need something quick, easy, and affordable. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with preparing and enjoying a pack of noodles according to the directions, you can transform store-bought ramen into a creamy, rich, and balanced dish with one simple addition: peanut butter.

Adding a few spoonfuls of peanut butter to store-bought ramen coats the noodles and thickens the broth, which gives the dish a smoother mouth-feel, as well as making it heartier and more filling. If you're having a hard time imagining what peanut butter tastes like in a savory noodle dish, just remember that salty and rich pad Thai is often made with peanut butter.

This simple addition also makes simple store-bought ramen more nutritious and balanced, since peanut butter is a great source of healthy fats and protein. Plus, it's an easy, no-culinary-skills-required step that won't cost you much extra time in the kitchen.