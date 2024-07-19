Give Store-Bought Ramen A Creamy Twist With This Nut Butter
Store-bought ramen is a tasty meal you can always rely on when you need something quick, easy, and affordable. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with preparing and enjoying a pack of noodles according to the directions, you can transform store-bought ramen into a creamy, rich, and balanced dish with one simple addition: peanut butter.
Adding a few spoonfuls of peanut butter to store-bought ramen coats the noodles and thickens the broth, which gives the dish a smoother mouth-feel, as well as making it heartier and more filling. If you're having a hard time imagining what peanut butter tastes like in a savory noodle dish, just remember that salty and rich pad Thai is often made with peanut butter.
This simple addition also makes simple store-bought ramen more nutritious and balanced, since peanut butter is a great source of healthy fats and protein. Plus, it's an easy, no-culinary-skills-required step that won't cost you much extra time in the kitchen.
How to add peanut butter to store-bought ramen
This ramen hack couldn't be easier. All you need to do is prepare your favorite store-bought ramen according to the directions on the package, then stir one or two tablespoons of peanut butter into it before serving. The most important thing to keep in mind is to make sure your ramen is still hot when you add the peanut butter, since the heat will melt it and help it to incorporate.
Although any kind will work, the final flavor and consistency of your dish will vary, depending on the type of peanut butter you use. If you enjoy dishes that balance sweet and salty flavors, you can opt for regular peanut butter that contains added sugar. If you'd rather lean into the savory side of things, use peanut butter that doesn't have added sugar.
Store-bought ramen is generally very salty on its own, so you can use unsalted peanut butter or slightly less of the seasoning packet if you're worried about the salt content. If you like your ramen brothy and more like a soup, creamy peanut butter is the best option. If you prefer ramen with less broth, you can use crunchy peanut butter to add texture.
Other ways to make store-bought ramen creamy
If you're on board with the idea of creamy ramen, but don't want to use peanut butter, there are other easy solutions for making your ramen rich and silky. You can put a cheesy twist on the classic dish by adding American cheese. This contributes creaminess and flavor, as it melts easily onto your ramen. And, just like peanut butter, it will alter the texture of the dish, thickening it.
Another unique option is to add cream of mushroom soup. Simply replace half of the water called for with half a can of the soup, and cook the ramen and seasoning packet as directed on the package. The result is a creamy, umami-packed combination.
For deliciously creamy instant ramen, you can also try adding coconut milk. A few spoonfuls contribute thickness and flavor, and balance out the intense savory notes in the ramen. It's also great to add if you want to temper the heat in a spicy variety of store-bought ramen.