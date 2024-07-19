Upgrade Canned Tomato Soup With Just One Crunchy Ingredient

There are numerous options available for those who want store-bought soups with high-quality ingredients. Even though there are plenty of healthy, hearty soups out there, it never hurts to have a few secret weapons in your kitchen for upgrading a satisfactory soup into something extra-delicious. One of the best options for upgrades is tomato soup, and while it's fine when served alone, just a sprinkling of a crunchy nut topping will add some much-needed texture to this smooth, creamy dish.

Because that's the problem with tomato soup, isn't it? No matter how good it tastes, it can leave you feeling like you need a little more substance. It's great for those chilly days when you want something that's going to warm you from the inside, but without something like a grilled cheese on the side, you'll probably find yourself feeling hungry again pretty quickly.

That's just one of the reasons a crunchy nut topping is the perfect thing to add to tomato soup. Nuts are high in protein and fiber. Some have also been linked to managing cholesterol and gut health and lowering the risk of heart disease and Alzheimer's. There's a more immediate benefit, too. They'll help keep you feeling fuller for longer, meaning it's a simple upgrade that makes it easier to coast through the afternoon.