Upgrade Canned Tomato Soup With Just One Crunchy Ingredient
There are numerous options available for those who want store-bought soups with high-quality ingredients. Even though there are plenty of healthy, hearty soups out there, it never hurts to have a few secret weapons in your kitchen for upgrading a satisfactory soup into something extra-delicious. One of the best options for upgrades is tomato soup, and while it's fine when served alone, just a sprinkling of a crunchy nut topping will add some much-needed texture to this smooth, creamy dish.
Because that's the problem with tomato soup, isn't it? No matter how good it tastes, it can leave you feeling like you need a little more substance. It's great for those chilly days when you want something that's going to warm you from the inside, but without something like a grilled cheese on the side, you'll probably find yourself feeling hungry again pretty quickly.
That's just one of the reasons a crunchy nut topping is the perfect thing to add to tomato soup. Nuts are high in protein and fiber. Some have also been linked to managing cholesterol and gut health and lowering the risk of heart disease and Alzheimer's. There's a more immediate benefit, too. They'll help keep you feeling fuller for longer, meaning it's a simple upgrade that makes it easier to coast through the afternoon.
Many types of nuts and seeds can be used to upgrade tomato soup
Making your own crunchy nut topping is easier than you might think, and if your busy schedule doesn't have room for roasting nuts in the oven or on the stovetop, here's some good news: The microwave is the perfect tool for toasting nuts. It'll take just a few minutes for magic to happen, and here's a tip: Make extra. There are all kinds of uses for toasted nuts, which are also perfect for adding to salads.
When it comes time to talk about types of nuts and spices, there's no way to go wrong. If you're looking for simple and straightforward, running toasted walnuts through a food processor then adding the herbaceous freshness of chopped basil or rosemary is a great start. Pine nuts can be an absolutely delicious addition, and so can almonds and cashews.
If you're looking for something that is even easier, there are plenty of seed and nut mixes that you can buy pre-made. Dukkah is a brilliant option, as it not only contains almonds and hazelnuts, but sesame seeds as well, along with herbs and spices like coriander, cumin, and thyme. You can also go one step further, as adding parmesan or crushed red pepper flakes along with your crunchy nut topping will take your tomato soup from just fine to absolutely phenomenal.