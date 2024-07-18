This Eclectic Ice Cream Flavor Is A Nova Scotian Staple

The history of ice cream is one of innovation. Until Baskin-Robbins' 31 flavors, a cornucopia of tastes in ice cream was an unreachable ideal (even if the brand's modern-day ingredients list is disappointing). Until Steve Herrell decided to chop up Heath bars and Oreos, nobody could conceive of mixing them into their frozen dessert. And until Ben & Jerry's decided to start selling its ice cream in pints, the best option anyone had was too-much-for-one-person tubs.

But there are ice cream innovations that go beyond these, some of which might not yet be known outside the region where they first appeared. One of the best examples is Nova Scotian Moon Mist, an ice cream flavor combo that has to be tasted to be believed. Multicolored, multi-flavor frozen treat blends are nothing new — rainbow sherbet is an old favorite, while Superman ice cream has a couple of potential flavor combos — but Moon Mist stands on its own not just for its distinctive colors, but its flavors: Bubblegum, banana, and grape.