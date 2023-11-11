When It Comes To The Perfect Baked Potato, Always Avoid Red Varieties

Whether making it as a side dish or preparing it as an entree topped with enough fixings to keep you full for days, baked potatoes are satiating, easy to make, and versatile. But with versatility comes endless options, and if you're indecisive, it can quickly become an overwhelming task. And when it comes to baked potatoes, it's not just the toppings that are customizable, it's the potato itself. That said, as long as you follow one simple rule of thumb — never use red potatoes — your baked spuds will turn out fine.

First off, red potatoes are generally smaller than other varieties, which poses a challenge when you want to top your baked potatoes with a generous amount of garnishes — and what's a baked potato without a fair share of butter, cheese, and bacon bits? It's not just the size of the spud that will influence the quality of your baked potato recipe, it's also its texture. Red potatoes are waxy, dense, and have a low starch content which leads to a baked potato with a compact interior instead of one that's fluffy and mealy like a proper baked spud should possess.

Red potatoes have a more prominent flavor than other varieties, and while this is great for certain dishes, baked potatoes are better when prepared with spuds with a mild, neutral taste as a backdrop. Using potatoes with a naturally unremarkable flavor is like having a blank canvas primed for painting with a wide variety of flavors and fixings.