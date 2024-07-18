What's The Difference Between Soju And Shochu?

Despite shochu being arguably better known in the United States, soju actually predates it, dating from the 13th century in Korea. One specific brand of soju, Jinro, is in fact the best-selling liquor in the world. Shochu, meanwhile, is nearly as old, with origins in the 1400s. It's heavily associated with Kyushu, Japan's southernmost and warmest island — it was created as a way to preserve brewed beverages in hotter climes.

Both can make use of the same or similar base ingredients. Shochu can be made from a variety of vegetables and grains, such as rice, barley, or sweet potato. Soju is traditionally made from rice, but it doesn't have to be — it can use any of the same bases shochu does (or even more, such as wheat or tapioca). The result in either case is typically a clear, strong liquor with an ABV in the same general range (20 to 34 percent in the case of soju, 25 to 30 percent for shochu).

But it's in how they're made that you start to see significant differences between the two. While both can be either single or continuously distilled, shochu has a distinct distillation method that is unlike any other spirit, in which its base is subjected to a sugar-producing process called saccharification until it produces koji mold, a product also used in sake production. The mash and koji combination is then distilled to produce shochu.