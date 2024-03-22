Canned Peaches Work Wonders For A Simple And Delicious Crisp

The warmer months of the year see delicious stone fruits, such as peaches, coming in season and inspiring people to whip up homemade peach cobblers, pies, family-favorite peach cake, and other tasty peach-focused dishes. But you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy a peachy treat — you can break out some canned peaches and enjoy a taste of summertime before the season is officially in swing.

One dish that you can make with canned peaches is a peach crisp. A crisp is similar to a cobbler, but instead of a doughy topping, a crisp has a crunchy, streusel finish, adding texture to the treat. A crisp has the same fruity flavors as a cobbler, combined with buttery, caramelly notes and often a touch of cinnamon thanks to the streusel topping. Plus, canned peaches are typically sweeter than fresh peaches, providing an extra sugary flavor ideal for when the sweet-tooth cravings hit.

One of the best parts of a peach crisp is that it's easy to make. You can bring the dish together in about 10 minutes of prep time, using simple ingredients you likely already have in your pantry.