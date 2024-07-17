Why You Should Avoid Cooking Red Onions If You Want Their Full Flavor

Onions are an amazing vegetable, coming in several varieties that can all be used in a staggering degree of ways. One of the most popular variants is the red onion, a beautiful jewel with a lovely sweetness and a milder bite than the others. Those three aspects are also why it's best enjoyed raw.

Because it already has a nice sweetness to it, caramelizing it through cooking is unnecessary. Plus, if you're intentionally caramelizing an onion, you should usually use sweet onions. Cooking it long enough also makes the already mild oniony bite even less oniony, so you're sacrificing that flavor to gain sweetness that you already had. Finally, red onions' beautiful color can become muted when cooked. It can even turn a sickly blue-green color if cooked with something alkaline, such as broccoli or garlic, though something acidic such as vinegar can restore and even improve its color.

This doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't cook them. It's one of the best onions for grilling, for example, making the charred bites sweeter while leaving the interiors still nicely oniony. You can also substitute them in for white onions in most recipes, or really any onion if you're in a tight spot.