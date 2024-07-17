You Might Be Filling Your Breakfast Burrito The Wrong Way
When in search of a fulfilling breakfast that you can take with you to work or school, breakfast burritos are just the thing. They're highly versatile when it comes to the selection of ingredients, which means they can be customized to meet your exact flavor preferences. When whipping up an egg-filled breakfast burrito, it helps to be mindful of the order in which you add your ingredients, however. Along with supporting maximum stability, adding ingredients in a specific way ensures every bite of the burrito is brimming with flavor.
To begin, add a smattering of guac, sour cream, and/or salsa to the bottom of the tortilla. By placing these ingredients at the bottom, where they'll be covered by other additions, you have less of a risk of them dripping out as you enjoy the burrito. Next, distribute breakfast meats like bacon and sausage, and follow up with heftier ingredients like potatoes and eggs. If you want to include cheese in your burrito, distribute it atop the hefty ingredients in an even layer. When it comes to incorporating veggies, such as tomatoes or jalapeños for a bit of heat, consider mixing them with the eggs to keep everything intact.
Best practices for folding a breakfast burrito
Smart assembly of your breakfast burrito components is key to ensuring each bite is as flavorful as possible. However, even the most careful assembly will falter if you don't wrap the tortilla around your ingredients correctly. Before getting started, briefly microwave your tortilla to breezily wrap your burrito and ensure the tortilla remains nice and flexible. Now you can add your ingredients in the correct manner to guarantee even distribution of your favorite breakfast foods.
When adding ingredients, be sure to leave plenty of room at the top, bottom, and both sides of the tortilla. If you find that you have more ingredients than the tortilla can handle, split them into multiple burritos. As for the actual folding, take each side of the tortilla and bring them towards the center so that they're almost touching. Next, take the bottom of the tortilla and lift it upwards, positioning it over the folded sides. Roll the tortilla into a tight little cylinder until the ingredients are completely encased. Thanks to these helpful practical tips, you can enjoy a weekday-friendly breakfast burrito whenever you see fit.