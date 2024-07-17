You Might Be Filling Your Breakfast Burrito The Wrong Way

When in search of a fulfilling breakfast that you can take with you to work or school, breakfast burritos are just the thing. They're highly versatile when it comes to the selection of ingredients, which means they can be customized to meet your exact flavor preferences. When whipping up an egg-filled breakfast burrito, it helps to be mindful of the order in which you add your ingredients, however. Along with supporting maximum stability, adding ingredients in a specific way ensures every bite of the burrito is brimming with flavor.

To begin, add a smattering of guac, sour cream, and/or salsa to the bottom of the tortilla. By placing these ingredients at the bottom, where they'll be covered by other additions, you have less of a risk of them dripping out as you enjoy the burrito. Next, distribute breakfast meats like bacon and sausage, and follow up with heftier ingredients like potatoes and eggs. If you want to include cheese in your burrito, distribute it atop the hefty ingredients in an even layer. When it comes to incorporating veggies, such as tomatoes or jalapeños for a bit of heat, consider mixing them with the eggs to keep everything intact.