Make Wrapping Burritos A Breeze With A Simple Tortilla Tip

Burritos are one of the best dishes because they take everything you've ever wanted in a dish and combine it into one handheld pouch — genius. While you might frequently order them from a local restaurant, burritos are fun to make homemade, too; you can stuff them with anything your heart desires. But it can get a little tricky when you're trying to actually fold that tortilla into the perfect burrito while making sure all of the ingredients stay put. If you find that your tortilla isn't as pliable as you'd like, there's an easy trick: just pop it in the microwave for a few seconds with a damp towel, and it will become pliable and easy for wrapping.

When it comes to burritos, not all tortillas are created equally. Next time you're on the hunt for the best tortilla, make sure you're looking for one that's made with flour and is a little higher in fat; more fat makes for a more pliable tortilla.