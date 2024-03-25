Mix Beer And Juice For A Fun New Flavor Adventure

Whether making one from home or ordering one at your state's best dive bar, knowing what goes into making a great shandy will help you make informed purchasing and ordering decisions. If you're not a mixologist or a cocktail-making enthusiast — don't fret — shandies, radlers, or whatever else you want to call them aren't complex drinks and a few basic notes will ensure you get the most out of your drinking experience.

First, you need to find your purpose. Are you adding juice to reinforce or restrain flavors in your beer? If you want to strengthen the flavors of your brew, opt for juice that shares a similar flavor profile to your beer. If you want to quell any undesirable notes in your beer, select a juice with a contrasting flavor.

Next, you'll want to consider what type of juice speaks to your preferences. Fresh-squeezed juice can give your mixed beer drink a pungent hit of juiciness that's pointedly refreshing. On the other hand, a sugary juice drink can give beer a sweeter and more approachable taste. A carbonated juice will retain and enhance the natural bubbles in beer, while flat juices mellow out the effervescence.

One part beer and one part juice is a good place to start, but you can adjust accordingly if a 50/50 ratio is too heavy or too light. When mixing beer and juice, use a spoon to stir gently so you don't agitate the beer bubbles to the brink of explosion.