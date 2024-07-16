Sloppy Joe Nachos Are A Delicious Take On This Comfort Classic
Some comfort foods just have your name all over them, and when it comes to traditional or outrageous barbecue nachos, these chips covered in a cheesy mess of toppings have just about everyone's name inscribed on them. They are so easy to customize and make your own, and if you need a little inspiration, try adding some ground beef Sloppy Joe. If you are a fan of using potato chips — or whatever chip you enjoy — either layered into your meaty sandwich for an added crunch or as a scoop to get all the Sloppy Joe filling that falls on your plate when you eat it, then this is a nacho you want to try.
You can still use your favorite classic tortilla chips, but a hearty chip like tortilla or Frito scoops would also be an excellent choice for your base. These cup-like chips will cradle the Sloppy Joe filling along with your choice of cheese and other toppings you might heap on. And speaking of cheese, a sharp cheddar has strong, savory notes that will play perfectly with the sweetness of your meat filling.
Pick your cheese
However, don't feel constrained by culinary conventions. If you are going to riff on this classic and make Sloppy Joe nachos, feel free to get creative. A Monterey Jack, jalapeño, or ghost pepper cheese will add a little or a lot of spice, depending on how much heat you like. Mozzarella is a go-to for pizza, and its creamy tang puts a nice spin on these nachos. You can also use good old Velveeta cheese. Its smooth, creamy consistency when it melts makes it a nacho favorite and works perfectly with a Sloppy Joe filling.
A melty queso dip can also be used for your Sloppy Joe nachos if you like your cheese to drip off your chips. Like Velveeta, queso is so velvety that it envelops your mouth in a plush coat of warmth, and the milky flavor highlights the sweet and savory elements of your meat filling. Whatever you do, make certain to layer the cheese of your choice so every chip gets a little bit of this beloved dairy.
It's all about the toppings
The same goes for the meat you choose. If you like to make your sandwich filling with ground pork, turkey, or chicken — fatty or lean — these meats will still make for a fantastic topping for nachos. The great thing about this comfort food is that it allows for a lot of versatility. Once you have your meat filling and cheese spread over your chips, pop them into the oven for between 10 and 15 minutes until the cheese has melted and looks ooey and gooey.
Of course, you want to load up on the toppings because that's where the personality of all these layers comes through. Choose add-ons that give you a little taste, a little texture, and a lot of joy when you bite into them. Crumble some salty, smoky bacon over the chips, filling, and cheese. Sprinkle some olives, jalapeños, chopped onions, and tomatoes on top. Don't forget a dollop of sour cream to top it all off. This creamy addition will give your Sloppy Joe filling a bit of a tart flavor, and smash up an avocado while you are at it.