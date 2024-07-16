Sloppy Joe Nachos Are A Delicious Take On This Comfort Classic

Some comfort foods just have your name all over them, and when it comes to traditional or outrageous barbecue nachos, these chips covered in a cheesy mess of toppings have just about everyone's name inscribed on them. They are so easy to customize and make your own, and if you need a little inspiration, try adding some ground beef Sloppy Joe. If you are a fan of using potato chips — or whatever chip you enjoy — either layered into your meaty sandwich for an added crunch or as a scoop to get all the Sloppy Joe filling that falls on your plate when you eat it, then this is a nacho you want to try.

You can still use your favorite classic tortilla chips, but a hearty chip like tortilla or Frito scoops would also be an excellent choice for your base. These cup-like chips will cradle the Sloppy Joe filling along with your choice of cheese and other toppings you might heap on. And speaking of cheese, a sharp cheddar has strong, savory notes that will play perfectly with the sweetness of your meat filling.